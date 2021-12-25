Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.42. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 173 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.