iMe Lab Price Down 4.8% This Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0782 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $12.30 million and $831,135.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.24 or 0.08030281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,989.08 or 0.99885927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00053819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00072450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

