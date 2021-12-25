Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

IMVT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 448,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $915.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $50.90.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Immunovant by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immunovant by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Immunovant by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

