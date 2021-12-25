Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after buying an additional 299,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,820,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after buying an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEGA opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -380.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.21 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.