Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

