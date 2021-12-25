Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NetEase were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NetEase by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,804,000 after buying an additional 307,790 shares during the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,901,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in NetEase by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,406,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,474,000 after buying an additional 361,313 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC decreased their target price on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.