Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,473,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,854,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.31 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

