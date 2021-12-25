Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 412 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Evergy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,763 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,240,721.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 212,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.89. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

