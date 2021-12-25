Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $289,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $38,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,812,031 shares of company stock valued at $413,262,802. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $148.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.18. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.60.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

