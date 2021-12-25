ING Groep NV Acquires 333 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.