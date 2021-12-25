ING Groep NV Acquires 961 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

