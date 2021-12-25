ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.12 and a 200 day moving average of $172.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

