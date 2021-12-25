ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

