ING Groep NV Buys 1,066 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $62.59 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

