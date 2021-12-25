ING Groep NV Has $2.38 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

