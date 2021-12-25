ING Groep NV Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

