ING Groep NV Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,014.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,065.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,883.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,684.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

