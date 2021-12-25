ING Groep NV Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,169 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 14,088 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,836 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 48.4% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $4,463,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,098 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 546,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

