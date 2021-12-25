ING Groep NV Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

