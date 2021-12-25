Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market capitalization of $404,065.61 and $1,363.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

