Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 1,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.