Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ASAN opened at $77.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.81. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.