Insider Buying: Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Purchases £2,066.82 in Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) insider Isabel Liu acquired 777 shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,066.82 ($2,730.64).

SOI stock opened at GBX 269 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 250.50 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

