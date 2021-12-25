Insider Buying: Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) Insider Purchases 1,408,450 Shares of Stock

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX) insider Daniel Lee purchased 1,408,450 shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £14,084.50 ($18,608.14).

Shares of TRX stock opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Friday. Tissue Regenix Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43.

About Tissue Regenix Group

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, Cardiac, and GBM-V divisions. The company provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and cellular material to reduce risk of injection; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductive to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

