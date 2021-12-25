Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $184,934.40 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $22.95.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $612,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $3,729,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

