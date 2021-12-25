Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Insider Sells 87,287 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $242.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATER. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

