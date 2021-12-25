Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Sells $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BHVN opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.61 EPS for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

