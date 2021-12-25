Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $2,790,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:NET opened at $137.27 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.62.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,685,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,042,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

