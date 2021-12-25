Insider Selling: CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Sells 27,638 Shares of Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CMC Materials stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCMP. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,775,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 13.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.