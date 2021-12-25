Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells 16,163 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Michel Detheux sold 196 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,488.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michel Detheux sold 201 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $5,628.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Michel Detheux sold 1,635 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $45,796.35.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 5,322 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $149,867.52.

ITOS stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

