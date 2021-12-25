Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Sells 155,318 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PATH opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,672 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UiPath from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst notes UiPath delivered another “solid” beat across top-line metrics for Q3, including a quarterly record for net new ARR and total revenue growth of +50%. While Q3 was strong, the full-year ARR guide increased by $22M, implying a modest $2M raise post the $20M Q3 beat, Turrin adds. With Q3 results coming in clean, he expects investor conversation will focus in on what’s ahead for new business activity into a seasonally strong Q4 and the potential for pent-up automation demand in a tight labor market heading into fiscal 2023. While UiPath continues to blaze a trail toward broad-based RPA adoption, current valuation levels and a rapidly evolving market backdrop leave the analyst more balanced on shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.