Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells 400,022 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

