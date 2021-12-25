Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Down 5% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $1,018.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,860,814 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

