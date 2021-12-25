Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $16,485.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.21 or 0.07984871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.08 or 1.00010120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,349,421 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.