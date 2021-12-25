Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 93,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54,902 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 985.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.34 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.