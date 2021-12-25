Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,387 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $29,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after buying an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.09.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.95.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.