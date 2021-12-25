Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872,065 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $135.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.95. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.