International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Trading Down 6%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) shares traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Container Terminal Services in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.