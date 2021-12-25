International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.