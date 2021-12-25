Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $363.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

