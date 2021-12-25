Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.45% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $154.30 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.78.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

