Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Stake Cut by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of PRFZ opened at $189.29 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $147.43 and a one year high of $202.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average is $186.62.

