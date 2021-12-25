Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

