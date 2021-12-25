Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) by 6,848.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

