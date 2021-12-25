Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 94.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

