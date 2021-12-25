Investors Buy Large Volume of CME Group Call Options (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 54,076 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,029% compared to the average daily volume of 2,540 call options.

Several research firms have commented on CME. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.79.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME opened at $228.96 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.