Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -385.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

