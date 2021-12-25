ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.30.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Read More: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.