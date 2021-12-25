IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading 0.8% Higher

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) shares traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

