Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $213,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $220,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $236,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -469.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.